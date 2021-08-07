UFC 265 including the heavyweight interim title bout is set for Saturday, August 7 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT at the Toyota Center in Houston. Here’s how to watch Lewis vs Gane on the web, iPhone, Apple TV, and more.

Below, we’ll look at how to watch Lewis vs Gane with ESPN+, as well as what you can watch with the UFC app and the Fight Pass subscription. UFC main card fights are exclusive to PPV through ESPN in the US, and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to Lewis vs Gane at a 35% discount ($89.98, reg. $129). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $69.99.

Other UFC 265 fights include Aldo vs Munhoz, Chiesa vs Luque, Torres vs Hill and more. Early prelims kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT, with the main event set for 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT.

How to watch Lewis vs Gane UFC 265 on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

Watch on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Get access to UFC 265 and a year of ESPN+ at a 35% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch Lewis vs Gane, head to the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC Lewis vs Gane

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 265 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $69.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC Lewis vs Gane

Watch on the UFC app

If you want some access to UFC and extra content, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass that goes from $9.99/month. However, Fight Pass only offers access to the prelims, while Lewis vs Gane will require a PPV purchase with ESPN+.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. But there’s no longer support for the third-gen Apple TV.

Top image via UFC.com

