Washington, D.C. giving away free AirPods to encourage teens to get their COVID-19 vaccine

To boost COVID-19 vaccination with young people, Washington DC’s Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city would give away AirPods, gift cards, or a $25,000 scholarship for those who receive their first shot.

As reported by the Hill, people over 12-17 years old who get vaccinated at Brookland MS, Sousa MS, or Johnson MS will receive an AirPods with their first shot and a chance to win a $25,000 scholarship, iPad, and headphones.

In a Twitter post, Mayor Bowser explains that “you must get your first shot at one of three Youth Vaccine Giveaway Sites.” After that, you’re able to choose either AirPods or a gift card.

For students:

This must be your first COVID-19 shot;

You must have a parent or legal guardian with you;

You must bring your school ID, DC One Card, Kids Ride Free card, report card, or proff of enrollment.

For parents:

One parent/guardian per student gets one gift card per child receiving their first COVID-19 shot at a Youth Vaccine Giveaway site.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, about 70% of the District’s residents have been fully vaccinated, even though DC is seeing an upward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

DC is not the only place giving out cash prizes and other gifts for those who get vaccinated, as it’s also happening in states like Maryland, Michigan, and Ohio.

During these past few weeks, some US cities started reimplementing the indoor mask mandates. Apple, for example, reinstated mask requirements at most retail stores in the US.

While Apple has delayed its return to office plans, the company has not taken a position on requiring its employees receive vaccination prior to work in-person again, while other tech companies already have.

