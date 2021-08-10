CleanShot X for Mac updated with support for combining multiple screenshots into one

CleanShot X for Mac is a great client for taking screenshots with macOS. As of today, it’s receiving a big update with version 3.9.

With CleanShot X 3.9, the app is adding an option to combine multiple screenshots into one in Annotate. It also brings:

Added option to expand the canvas in Annotate

Annotate window can be resized now

Improved snapping in crop tool

Added preference to automatically expand the canvas

Improved crop tool UI

Minor bug fixes and UX improvements

Via its Twitter account, CleanShot X offers a glimpse on how combining multiple screenshots into one in Annotate with the ability to expand the canvas work:

🚀 CleanShot 3.9 just dropped! Now you can combine multiple screenshots into one without leaving the app. ✨ Just drag & drop another screenshot into the Annotate window and position it however you like. 👇 Full changelog:https://t.co/IbWhjsVlPZ pic.twitter.com/Z38cqPTMKh — CleanShot X (@CleanShot) August 10, 2021

Last year, the app received one of its biggest updates with Pro Cloud accounts with domains and branding, unlimited storage, self-destructing links, and more.

In his hands-on review of the app, 9to5Mac Bradley Chambers wrote:

What makes CleanShot X so powerful is how simple it is to use, but there is also immense power at your fingertips. For me, I have CMD + 4 set to let me snap a screenshot, and then it auto copies it to my clipboard so I can easily paste it. CleanShot X also puts the snapped screenshot in an overlay so I can discard, save, edit, or upload it to CleanShot Cloud. CleanShot X also includes a robust screen recording tool with powerful editing features. Overall, it’s just one of the apps on my Mac that I wouldn’t want to live without.

Users can choose between two payment methods with the app: They can make a onetime purchase of $29 including one year of free updates to CleanShot X (with optional renewal at $19/year) or pay $8 monthly and have the app + Cloud Pro, which gives access to the Mac app for all users, all updates, unlimited cloud storage, custom domain and branding, as well as advanced cloud features.

