CleanShot X launches Pro Cloud accounts with custom domains and branding, unlimited storage, self-destructing links, and more

On the heels of its first anniversary, CleanShot X is launching CleanShot Cloud Pro with powerful features to make one of the best screenshot apps on macOS even better.

I’ve bounced around many tools over the years for taking and managing screenshots on macOS. I spent a lot of time bouncing around tools like Snag-It and others. While Snag-It is extremely powerful and took care of a lot of my needs, I sometimes felt like it was a bit clunky to use. I eventually discovered CleanShot X, and it immediately felt like an app that was built just for me.

What makes CleanShot X so powerful is how simple it is to use, but there is also immense power at your fingertips. For me, I have CMD + 4 set to let me snap a screenshot, and then it auto copies it to my clipboard so I can easily paste it. CleanShot X also puts the snapped screenshot in an overlay so I can discard, save, edit, or upload it to CleanShot Cloud. CleanShot X also includes a robust screen recording tool with powerful editing features. Overall, it’s just one of the apps on my Mac that I wouldn’t want to live without.

Today, CleanShot Cloud Pro accounts are now available with features for pro users who want to push the app even further. Over the past year, CleanShot X has seen 27 updates with features that have continued to make the app even better.

With CleanShot Cloud Pro accounts, you’ll get access to custom domain names, custom branding, self-destruct control, team management features, unlimited storage, and you’ll always have the latest version of CleanShot X. All of these features are included for $8/month when paid annually.

For those who don’t want the full CleanShot Cloud Pro experience, CleanShot X is still available for a one-time payment of $29, and there is a new optional $19 annual subscription that gives access to all futures updates. Without the subscription, customers are guaranteed free updates for one year. In addition, access to CleanShot Cloud Basic is included with both the one-time purchase and the $19/year subscription.

CleanShot X and CloudShot Cloud Pro are available to purchase from MakeTheWeb.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: