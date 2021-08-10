Report: iPhone 13 Pro models to add Portrait video mode, ProRes recording, other camera improvements

Apple is about a month away from announcing the new flagship iPhone lineup for 2021, colloquially dubbed the iPhone 13.

Whilst the exterior industrial design of the phones won’t change much this year — aside from a visibly smaller notch cutout at the top of the display — Bloomberg reports that a big focus for the higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be camera upgrades with new features when shooting video and taking photos …

Bloomberg specifically mentions the addition of a Portrait mode when shooting video, expanding Apple’s synthetic background blur effect beyond static photos. Portrait mode was first introduced with the dual-camera iPhone 7 Pro in 2016.

Earlier this year, leaker Matt Weinbach said that iPhone 13 Portrait mode would use new algorithms that incorporates data from the LiDAR scanner, as well as support video output.

The report also says that the iPhone 13 Pro models will also be able to record in the ProRes video format for the first time, offering higher-quality output for creative professionals. The Apple ProRes format was developed by Apple more than a decade ago, and now supports up to 8K resolutions. Final Cut Pro is coded to efficiently handle and edit ProRes content, and is widely used in the professional video industry for delivering final rendered projects.

As far as photography is concerned, Apple is said to be using a new ‘filters’ system to improve photo color reproduction. This will likely be driven by an upgraded image signal processor in the Apple A15 chip, Apple’s next-generation custom SoC.

The iPhone 13 will come in the same four screen sizes as iPhone 12, with one ‘mini’ 5.4-inch size, a standard and pro 6.1-inch size and the largest 6.7-inch pro size.

From leaked schematics and dummy units, we already have seen how the lenses of the iPhone 13 are getting substantially larger, another hint at forthcoming camera improvements.

We currently expect the iPhone 13 to be announced in early September and ship later in the same month.

