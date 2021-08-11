Deals: M1 Mac mini drop to best prices yet at $149 off, cert. refurb iPhones from $90, more

We’re now halfway through another workweek and rounding up all of the best discounts live today. Headlining are $149 off deals on the latest M1 Mac mini alongside certified refurbished iPhones from $90. Not to mention, this ongoing Native Union back-to-school sale with up to 25% off sitewide. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 Mac mini deals return to lows at $149 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $600 with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally selling for $699, you’re looking at $99 in savings with today’s offer delivering an all-time low price that matches our previous mention. You can also grab the 512GB model for $750, down from $899 at checkout.

Apple’s latest Mac mini offers one of the best values on the market for getting in on the M1 action. Its compact footprint won’t take up much space on your desk, while still yielding a powerful machine equipped with up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt ports. It also delivers the added perk of being able to choose your own monitor.

Save $449 on iPhone 11/Pro/Max models

Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhones starting at $90. Headlining is the iPhone 11 starting at $480 for the 64GB model. Down from its original $699 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $219 in savings while matching our previous mention for the all-time low. You can also save on the higher-storage tier configurations, as well as iPhone 11 Pro from $629.99and 11 Pro Max models at up to $449 off.

Apple’s iPhone 11 series handsets deliver plenty of added value for those who don’t need the latest and greatest, as well as anyone looking to upgrade at a notable discount. Headlined by the iPhone 11, you’re looking at a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and A13 Bionic chip that powers Face ID and the 12MP dual camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Native Union up to 25% off back to school sale

Today, Native Union is launching its annual back-to-school sale, offering rare discounts across its entire collection of iPhone accessories, chargers, cases, and more. This marks only the second notable time this year that we’ve seen its selection of gear on sale, with the new MagSafe Booster Duo Rise Dock bundle at $80 leading the way. Down from the usual $90 price tag you’d pay, today’s bundle marks the first notable discount and a new low.

Having launched just earlier this summer, Native Union’s take on Apple’s wireless charging spec is comprised of solid black zinc and pairs with an included 7.5W MagSafe-compatible charger. You can get all of the details in our hands-on review.

