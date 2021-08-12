Apple TV+ film ‘Finch’ with Tom Hanks premieres on November 5

Tom Hanks is set to debut another Apple Original film by the end of the year. After the successful Greyhound, Hanks will star in Finch, which is set to premiere on Friday, November 5.

In Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone.

Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear.

He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

The film features an original screenplay by Craig Luck, making his feature-film writing debut, and Ivor Powell. The film is produced by Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, and Powell. The executive producers are Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman, Adam Merims, and Jeb Brody. Apple Original Films’ Finch is an Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment presentation, in association with Walden Media. Finch is an Imagemovers and Misher Films production.

After of period with less content due to the pandemic, Apple is now releasing season 2 of most of its TV shows while also announcing the arrival of new movies and documentaries.

Apple has been pushing hard to have the best content available while it can’t have a big library. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 125 wins and 503 awards nominations, most notably, Ted Lasso and Wolfwalkers.

Apple still doesn’t have a lot of movies on its platform, but the company doesn’t mind paying big money for good content, as it did with Greyhound or CODA, which will be the first film to include burned-in subtitles in all theaters.

