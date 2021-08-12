LG 32-inch UltraFine OLED Pro display could be arriving soon [Update: Now available]

First unveiled at CES back in January, LG’s new high-end UltraFine displays are expected to arrive sometime this summer. Now a new product listing at BH Photo says that the 32-inch UltraFine OLED Pro display could arrive on July 16.

Update 8/12: The 32-inch UltraFine OLED Pro display is now available priced at $3,999.

Arriving a bit later than expected, the UltraFine OLED Pro 32-inch version is available from BH Photo. And the first review of the new pro display arrived from BH Photo last month calling it “astonishing.”

We heard this spring that these new UltraFine OLED displays from LG could be coming with premium price tags from $3,000 and up. And LG’s own product listing for the 32-inch model confirms a $3,999 price. However, the product is shown as “out of stock” with no release date.

However, we noticed BH Photo has new product listings for both the 27-inch and 32-inch UltraFine OLED Pro displays. Notably, the listing for the 32-inch model says “Expected availability: Jul 16, 2021.”

Interestingly, the BH Photo listing for the 27-inch version says a much later expected launch of October 11, 2021, with a price of $2,999.99.

We’ve reached out to LG for a comment on the launch dates that BH Photo has listed and will update this post if we hear back.

LG’s product page also lists the new UltraFine OLED Pro specs that were shared earlier this year. Interestingly, these new high-end displays don’t include Thunderbolt connectivity like the 24- and 27-inch LG UltraFine displays that run $700 and $1,300, respectively.

27 and 31.5-inch OLED screen options

3840 x 2160 4K resolution

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

16:9 aspect ratio

USB-C with 90W pass-thru power

Up to 500 nits brightness

Dolby HDR 400 True Black

Supports multiple HDR signals, including BT.2100 HDR TV broadcast standard and PQ / P3 PQ

1 ms response time

10-bit color depth

2 x DisplayPort

3 x USB

1 x HDMI

3.5mm audio port

DCI P3 at 99%

Adobe RGB 99%

Anti-glare finish

MSRP: $3,000 and $4,000

Some may have concerns about how OLED will perform over time with large displays like these, time will tell if LG was able to figure out how to prevent issues like burn-in.

