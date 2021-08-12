Satechi unveils new USB-C Clamp Hub that adds 5 ports to the front of your M1 iMac

- Aug. 12th 2021 6:00 am PT

Satechi has unveiled its latest Apple accessory today, a handy USB-C Clamp Hub designed for the 2021 M1 iMac. The Clamp Hub adds 5 ports to the front of the new all-in-one Mac for easy access and a more organized setup.

This new Satechi USB-C Clamp Hub is specifically designed for the new ultra-thin M1 iMac including color-matching finishes. If you have a 2019 or earlier iMac, Satechi makes a different model for those machines.

The USB-C Clamp for M1 iMac has clean a simple design that attaches the expanded I/O to the bottom right corner of your machine with a total of 5 ports (6 if you count both card readers). That includes 3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, and an SD + Micro SD card reader.

USB-C Clamp Hub specs:

  • 3x USB-A (USB 3.0 up to 5 Gbps, no charging)
  • 1x USB-C (USB 3.0 up to 5 Gbps, no charging)
  • SD and Micro SD card readers (UHS-I up to 104 MB/s)
  • Adjustable knob for quick installation and snug fit
  • Uses one USB-C port on the back of your M1 iMac
  • Price: $54.99

Satechi is making the Clamp Hub available in silver and blue to match the M1 iMacs, with silver launching in September and blue arriving in October.

Pre-orders for the USB-C Clamp Hub are open now direct from Satechi. And the company doing a 15% off promotion until the accessory is in stock in mid-September with code “IMAC15” at checkout.

