Spain adds support for storing ‘COVID passports’ in the Apple Wallet

Spain is another EU country supporting the COVID-19 passport within the iPhone’s Wallet app. Since the EU started using a COVID-19 digital certificate for its citizens to travel between countries, it’s now available in an easier way on iPhones.

The COVID-19 digital certificate is a document that lets EU citizens travel between the countries showing that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, have recovered from the disease, or have a negative test in the past 48/72 hours.

Spain’s Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo Y Bienestar Social says that if citizens “don’t have the EU digital COVID certificate, they can travel but the process to allow them in another country is slower and additional measures, as quarantine, can be requested.”

In July, BBC News reported that the COVID passport is recognized by 31 countries in all.

It’s available in, and recognised by, all 27 EU member states – plus Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. It’s free – and all EU citizens, as well as non-EU nationals legally staying or living in the member states (with the right to travel to other member states) can download it or obtain a paper copy. Some countries have already been using the certificate on a voluntary basis – but it’s being officially introduced from 1 July with a six-week phase-in period.

Users in Spain can request the EU COVID digital certificate here. After following a few steps, they need to opt for the “Certificado Digital” and then, by the end of it, choose to receive the certificate via text in Spanish or English so then they can add it to the Apple Wallet.

Also last month, England’s NHS app added the COVID Pass feature with Apple Wallet support, although the government says this can be only used at events and venues in England but not for international travel.

You can show the vaccination records contained within your NHS COVID Pass as proof of your COVID-19 status when travelling abroad. In addition to your NHS COVID Pass, you will need to follow additional rules when travelling abroad.

Are you using the COVID passport in Europe? How does it feel so far? Tell us in the comments section below.

