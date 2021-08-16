Yik Yak for iOS is back after a four-year hiatus

Do you remember the summer of 2016 when Pokémon GO was a fever, and everyone was outside without thinking about masks? Well, this was also when the Yik Yak app was available, and after four years gone, it’s now back on the App Store iPhone users in the US.

YIK YAK IS BACK! On Yik Yak, anonymously connect with everyone within 5 miles. It’s the same app experience millions knew and loved, and now you can live it again. All you need to do to get started on the app is verify your humanity with a valid U.S. phone number.

Within the app, the user’s identity is a secret. According to Yik Yak, “this makes it fun and easy to jump into conversations without societal labels.”

Users are encouraged to talk to “herd,” other people within 5 miles of their location on the app. When you post a message, called a “yak,” it’s visible to your herd.

As on Reddit, users can upvote or downvote messages to show their likes or dislike of the content. On the Hot feed, yaks from the last 24 hours are ranked by the number of total upvotes.

To start a conversation around any yak, you can easily comment and start a dialogue. To see what’s happening across the US, users can check out the Nationwide Hot and Nationwide Top feed. Yik Yak also adds some tutorials so people don’t get lost when trying to use the app after four years.

On its website, Yik Yak’s new developer explains a bit more about why the app has been brought back:

We’re the new owners of Yik Yak. We purchased the rights to redevelop the app from an original maker in February 2021, and we’ve been working to bring the app back to life ever since. We’re bringing Yik Yak back because we believe the global community deserves a place to be authentic, a place to be equal, and a place to connect with people nearby. We’re committed to making it a fun place free of bullying, threats, and all sort of negativity.

