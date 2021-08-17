Adobe adds Healing Brush and Magic Wand to Photoshop on iPad, Mac updates, more

Adobe released updates to its Photoshop and Fresco ecosystem on iPad and Mac today, adding long-awaited features and new capabilities.

Most exciting are updates to Photoshop on iPad, which has gradually added desktop-class features since its initial release in 2019. New today are the Healing Brush and Magic Wand tools.

From Adobe:

Using your Apple Pencil, you can now correct imperfections by painting with sampled pixels from the image or pattern. Just as expected, texture, lighting, transparency, and shading of the sampled pixels are matched seamlessly — and new pixels blend into the rest of the image so you can retouch your images with precision.

[Magic Wand] is useful to quickly extract objects from a flat background, select an irregularly shaped area, or select a distinctly colored element. With this tool, you can select areas of your images based on tone and color, easily adjust for tolerance and many other characteristics so you can get the most precise selection results.

Also new is Canvas Projection, a tool that enables you to connect an iPad to a monitor or TV using HDMI or USB-C and share your canvas fullscreen.

On the Mac, Adobe is highlighting several additions:

Sky Replacement now has many new, spectacular skies to choose from and the ability to import up to 5,000 skies at once.

New Transform Warp with independent Bezier handles gives designers the ability to create previously-impossible transformations.

New Discover panel in Photoshop provides an easy way to search for tools, menu items, and workflows, as well as offers hands-on tutorials.

Photoshop Beta is debuting this month as a new way Creative Cloud members can give feedback directly to the Photoshop team.

Sky Replacement in Photoshop

Fresco, Adobe’s tool offering lifelike painting with iPad and Apple Pencil, gains Color Adjustment Layers. The feature will help artists change and adjust colors without a permanent commitment.

Learn more about all the changes available today in Adobe’s blog post, including details on a virtual learning event on August 18th and 19th with photographer Anna McNaught and digital graphics expert Jesús Ramirez.

Adobe Fresco on iPad

