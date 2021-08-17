Apple Watch Series 7 redesign shown off in new CAD renders

We’re likely just a month away from the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 7, and rumors continue to suggest that Apple is planning a design overhaul this year. New CAD renders posted by 91Mobiles today offer a closer look at the boxier redesign coming with the Apple Watch Series 7.

The CAD renders show a flat-edged design inspired by Apple’s latest iPad Pro, iMac, and iPhone 12. The button placement for the Side Button and Digital Crown has not changed, but the speakers located on the left-hand side have gotten significantly larger.

The report explains:

The button placement doesn’t seem to have changed as we have the Digital Crown for navigation, a microphone, and a flat selection button on the right side of the frame. The left side sees two rather large slits for speakers. Furthermore, the source tells us the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in a 44mm model and it would measure 44x38x9mm and sport a 1.8-inch display. In comparison, Series 6 44mm measured 44X38X10.7mm and weighed 36 grams.

Bloomberg has reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature thinner display bezels, a faster processor, and include “updated ultra-wideband functionality.” This would represent the first significant design to the Apple Watch since the Series 4, which was released in 2018. Jon Prosser has also reported that the the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flat-edged design.

Apple was reportedly aiming to include a body temperature sensor as well, but that feature may be delayed until the 2022 watch.

Earlier this month, the Apple Watch Series 7 appeared in regulatory filings ahead of its expected September release with the the model numbers: A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478.

What do you think of this Apple Watch redesign rumor? What are you hoping to see from the Apple Watch Series 7? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: