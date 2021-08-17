CES 2022 to require COVID-19 vaccinations, other policies still under consideration

- Aug. 17th 2021 7:19 am PT

0

The Consumer Technology Association announced back in April that CES would return as an in-person and digital event for 2022. Now the organization has shared that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for those heading to the in-person show but other policies are still being considered.

The Consumer Technology Association detailed the news in a press release today:

“Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”

However, CTA says it is also looking at whether it might accept “proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement and will share more details on this later.”

The group followed up by saying:

Safety, security and health are always a priority at CES, and we will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC. CTA will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will announce additional protocols closer to the show.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

CES

CES

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12