CES 2022 to require COVID-19 vaccinations, other policies still under consideration

The Consumer Technology Association announced back in April that CES would return as an in-person and digital event for 2022. Now the organization has shared that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for those heading to the in-person show but other policies are still being considered.

The Consumer Technology Association detailed the news in a press release today:

“Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”

However, CTA says it is also looking at whether it might accept “proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement and will share more details on this later.”

The group followed up by saying:

Safety, security and health are always a priority at CES, and we will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC. CTA will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will announce additional protocols closer to the show.

Proof of vaccination will be required to attend CES 2022. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will announce additional protocols closer to the show. https://t.co/qLWZkVtqgP pic.twitter.com/KLLkhlC8BW — CES (@CES) August 17, 2021

