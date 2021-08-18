Kanye West planning third ‘Donda’ listening event for Apple Music

Kanye West and Apple Music are teaming up for a third exclusive livestream on Apple Music next week. According to a new report from Variety, Kanye is holding a third public listening session for his unreleased Donda album, and it will be exclusively live streamed on Apple Music.

The report says this Donda event will be held at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago on Thursday, August 26 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Users from around the world should be able to tune in to the livestream on Apple Music in the Music app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

If this third installment follows the structure of the first two, the album will have been dramatically overhauled in the days since the last listening event, it will be livestreamed on Apple Music, and the album will remain unreleased.

This marks the third time that Apple Music and Kanye have teamed up in recent weeks. The first live listening event for Donda broke Apple Music’s live streaming record, with 3.3 million people tuning in. The second Apple Music-exclusive stream brought in 5.4 million viewers.

Regardless, despite the consistent live streams on Apple Music, there is still no word on a release date for Donda. Reports suggest it’s slated for a release sometime in the coming weeks.

