Hank Azaria to play Tim Cook in Uber series ‘Super Pumped’ coming to Showtime

Tim Cook will be featured in a new TV show. The Emmy Award-winner Hank Azaria will play Apple CEO in the Uber series Super Pumped on Showtime.

Hank Azaria is known for voicing Moe Szyslak from the animated show The Simpsons and acting in many TV shows and films. He will be performing as Apple CEO Tim Cook, as first reported by Variety.

According to the publication, Azaria joins previously announced cast members Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, and Kerry Bishé. Gordon-Levitt will star as Uber CEO and cofounder Travis Kalanick, while Chandler will play Texas venture capitalist Bill Gurley. Bishé will star as Austin Geidt, Uber employee No. 4.

Planned as anthology, the first season of Super Pumped is based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name. Pivoting on Kalanick and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Gurley, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. The series will focus on a different major business world story each season.

Beth Schacter is the co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer on Super Pumped with Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski, and Stephen Schiff are also executive produce. Isaac is co-executive producer.

It’s still unknown when the series will air or how much screen time Tim Cook (aka Hank Azaria) will get, but it’s going to be interesting seeing someone acting as the Apple CEO.

