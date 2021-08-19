How to play PC strategy games on macOS and iOS

Playing PC strategy games on macOS and iOS wasn’t always possible, but those days are over thanks to NVIDIA GeForce NOW. AAA titles including the newly added HUMANKIND historical strategy game make GeForce NOW a must-have cloud gaming service for games looking for console-level experiences on Macs, iPhones, and iPads (and even in your Chrome browser).

How GeForce NOW works

GeForce NOW takes you macOS- and iOS-powered devices and allows them to play the top-name games with the power of GeForce’s top-on-the-line graphic cards. All you need is a good internet connection to connect to their servers and you now have a top-tier gaming computer — all with the comforts of your Mac and the portability of iPad and iPhone. You can then access your Steam or Epic Game Store catalog from the cloud on any device.

This process also saves you thousands of dollars of hardware that’s needed to build a gaming PC. This also allows you to play the biggest titles now without waiting on consoles to come in stock or for a prebuilt PC to be shipped.

Gameplay supports HD playback in 60 fps, and GeForce NOW takes care of all game updates and patches so you can have the best experience as soon as you start playing.

GeForce NOW has the newest strategy games

One of the newest and exciting titles to release just this week on GeForce NOW is HUMANKIND, “a Historical Strategy game where YOU will re-write the entire narrative of humankind – a convergence of culture, history, and values that allows you to create a civilization that is as unique as you are.”

Create your own civilization by combining 60 historical cultures from the Ancient to the Modern Age. Each culture brings its special gameplay layer, leading to near-endless outcomes. Face historical events, take impactful moral decisions, and make scientific breakthroughs. Discover the natural wonders of the world or build the remarkable creations of humankind.

HUMANKIND has won “Best Strategy Game” and was a finalist for “Best PC Game” in 2020.

GeForce NOW also unlocks a ton of other great strategy games on your mobile device along with a long list of the best PC games. Some of the notable strategy games, to name a few, include:

The advantages of using a Cloud Gaming Service

With GeForce NOW, you can play the games you’ve already purchased on other services including Steam. GeForce NOW allows you to game on not just one machine, but any device that has an internet connection. You also don’t have to worry about making sure your machine is up-to-date with drivers for the right games as GeForce’s cloud base machines are always up-to-date for you.

GeForce NOW features a native app for iMac, MacBooks, and Mac Pro (and Chrome supports browser playback), and iPhone and iPad users can launch GeForce NOW at play.geforcenow.com from Safari. New games are released every Thursday so there’s always more to discover.

Sign up for GeForce NOW to upgrade your Mac and iOS gaming experience and play the newly added HUMANKIND. Standard access is available for free, and gamers can upgrade the experience with priority server access, longer streaming sessions, and RTX enabled for $9.99/month.

