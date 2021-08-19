Relay FM podcast network launches annual fundraiser in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Every year, Relay FM, the podcast network co-founded by Myke Hurley and Stephen Hackett, launches a campaign to raise donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Ahead of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month kicking off in September, Relay FM is launching this year’s St. Jude campaign — and we’d love to rally the 9to5Mac crowd in their support…and reward you with some swag.

Relay FM is the podcast network home to a variety of technology, creativity, and culture podcasts, including Upgrade, Reconcile Differences, Connected, Under The Radar, and many more.

Here are some details on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Your support helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude has helped push the childhood cancer survival rate from less than 20% when we opened to 80% today. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

You can donate to the Relay FM for St. Jude 2021 campaign right here. Relay FM will also be holding its third annual Podcastathon on Friday, September 17, from 12-8 p.m. Eastern.

If you’re a super-fan of 9to5Mac, check out my tweet below for instructions on how to get some 9to5Mac swag if you donate to the Relay FM fundraiser for St. Jude.

Another initiative you should throw your support behind is the ‘Inspiration4 Miler,’ which also aims to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Learn more over at our companion site Space Explored.

Once again, the @RelayFM community is raising money to support the incredible work done by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. If you donate, I’d love to send you a 9to5Mac sticker. DM me and I’ll mail it out ASAP. Donate here: https://t.co/7yqNfxlAlu pic.twitter.com/wkEiat269G — Chance Miller (@ChanceHMiller) August 19, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: