Steve Jobs’ signed Apple II manual fetches $787k at auction, business card sells for $13k

- Aug. 20th 2021 10:05 am PT

0

Earlier this month, a lot of Steve Jobs memorabilia went up for auction including an Apple business card, a NeXT bomber jacket that he personally wore, a signed Apple II manual, and much more. Now with the auctions complete, here’s how much everything went for.

This was a big collection of Steve Jobs memorabilia up for bidding from RR Auction this month. Along with big-ticket items like the signed Apple II manual and an Apple I computer, there were some more “affordable” items like Jobs’ Apple business card, bomber jacket, and Apple Computer Basic Program tape cassettes.

The most expensive three auctions ended up being the Steve Jobs signed Apple II manual at $787,484 (purchased by Colts owner Jim Irsay), a Jobs signed typed letter going for $479,939, and an Apple I computer fetching $464,876.

Meanwhile, Jobs’ business card went for $12,905 and Jobs’ NeXT bomber jacket went for just $3,110.

Coming in amongst the most affordable auctioned Apple and Jobs memorabilia was the set of 4 Apple Computer Basic Program tape cassettes for just $656.

You can check out all the Jobs/Apple memorabilia that was sold this month at RR Auction here.

