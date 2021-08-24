Hulu Originals now adding HDR support, compatible with Apple TV 4K

Disney’s Hulu is finally rolling out support for HDR in some of its Originals content. With this change, Apple TV 4K owners can start enjoying a bump in image quality.

As reported by a user on the AVS Forum (via CNET), Hulu has added support to most but not all of its Original content that was previously in 4K. With that, some movies and TV shows work in HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

Apple TV 4K owners (first and second generation) can take advantage of the high-dynamic-range support on the following content:

Nine Perfect Strangers

The Handmaid’s Tale

Little Fires Everywhere

Dollface

Hellstrom

The Great

The First

High Fidelity

CastleRock

Wu-Tang

Future Man

Woke

The Looming Towe

The Act

Catch-22

Reprisal

Four Weddings and a Funeral

The Runaways

RUN (2020)

Happiest Season

WeWork

Bad Hair (HDR but no 4K Badge)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (HDR but no 4K Badge).

As it appears, for now, FX content on Hulu still doesn’t support HDR, even the ones in 4K quality.

HDR is available on Hulu for Apple TV 4K owners, Roku, Fire TV, Vizion, and Chromecast Ultra devices as well.

Last week, Netflix rolled out a cool feature Apple users have probably already experienced: Spatial Audio support. This enables an immersive experience using directional audio filters and works on iPhone and iPad on iOS 14. With Spatial Audio support coming to tvOS 15 as well, Netflix may update its app rather sooner than later.

Did you find the new HDR badge on Hulu content? How is your experience so far? Tell us in the comment section below.

