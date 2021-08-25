Apple TV+ earns two Emmy Awards for ‘Calls’ and ‘For All Mankind’

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced today that Apple TV+ has won two Primetime Emmy Awards ahead of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, which is set to take place on Sunday, September 19.

Apple Original Calls won for outstanding Motion Design while For All Mankind: Time Capsule won for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media.

For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the Moon. For All Mankind: Time Capsule is the AR experience Apple launched alongside the show.

Calls is based on the French series of the same name, and uses audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell short-form stories. Directed by Fede Álvarez (Don’t Breathe), each episode follows a dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone conversations that quickly become surreal as the characters’ lives are thrown into growing disarray.

Last month, Apple landed 35 Emmy Award nominations, including a historic 20 nominations for Ted Lasso, which broke records by becoming the most nominated comedy series this year, and the most nominated freshman comedy series ever.

Apple also earned nominations across 10 total programs for this year’s Emmy Awards, including Mythic Quest, Central Park, Servant, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Boys State, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You, The Year Earth Changed, and Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Also last month, Apple TV+ Originals scored four Daytime Emmys. For the category “Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program,” the Apple Original Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth won. The animation also won in the “Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation” category as well, with the 3D animator Anne Moth.

For “Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program,” the Apple Original Stillwater also won. In the category “Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing,” Helpsters also won a Daytime Emmy.

