Stacktrace Podcast 150: “A secret Catalyst agent”

- Aug. 25th 2021 7:44 am PT

On this 150th episode of the show, John and Rambo go on a series of accidental deep dives into universal links, how Catalyst and AppKit can be integrated, and more. Also, what does being a technical leader entail, and what’s the current state of Swift Evolution?

