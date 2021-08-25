Stacktrace Podcast 150: “A secret Catalyst agent”

On this 150th episode of the show, John and Rambo go on a series of accidental deep dives into universal links, how Catalyst and AppKit can be integrated, and more. Also, what does being a technical leader entail, and what’s the current state of Swift Evolution?

