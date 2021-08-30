Latest iPad Air sees $99 discount in Monday’s best deals, plus Apple Pencil 2 at $99, more

All of the best deals today have arrived now that a new week is underway, with a $99 discount on the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air leading the way. That’s alongside a notable markdown on the Apple Pencil 2 at $99, as well as a Philips Hue end-of-summer sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $99 with this 10.9-inch iPad Air deal

Amazon is now taking $99 off nearly the entire selection of Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air with free shipping across the board. Available in all of the different colors, you’ll find entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB models starting at $500 alongside cellular configurations and higher-capacity offerings included. Today’s discounts are matching the second-best prices to date across the board, as well.

For those who want to bring home one of the more recent iPadOS experiences, but don’t need the power of the M1 Pro models, going with the latest iPad Air instead is worth a look. It delivers much of the same form-factor, just centered around 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

Apple Pencil 2 drops to $99

Following this morning’s iPad Air discount, Amazon is now discounting the Apple Pencil 2 to $99. Delivering $30 in savings, this is not only matching our previous mention for the best price of the year but also dropping to match the savings found on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch tablet.

So if you’re looking to pick up the iPad Air on sale, the savings will entirely cover the companion accessory. Redesigned for some of the latest releases, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience.

Philips Hue end of summer sale goes live

To start off the week, Philips Hue has launched a new end-of-summer mix and match sale that’s taking15% off a selection of its smart lamps, lightstrips, and bulbs. Throughout the sale, you’ll be able to save on several offerings which rarely go on sale in the first place, alongside scoring some of the best discounts to date across its Hue Go, Iris, and Lightstrip Plus offerings. Whether you’re looking to bring some ambiance to the home theater with some TV bias lighting or outfit the office with a pop of color, there are some eye-catching price cuts in the sale right here.

