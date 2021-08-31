Deals: iPhone 11/Pro/Max see $519 refurb discounts, Apple Smart Battery case $52, more

It’s Tuesday, and a fresh batch of discounts have arrived with up to $519 in savings on refurbished iPhone 11/Pro/Max models leads the way. That’s alongside Apple’s Smart Battery cases for iPhone 11 handsets at $52 and these Twelve South leather accessories from $42. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $519 on cert. refurb iPhone 11/Pro/Max models

Through the end of today, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation iPhones headlined by the iPhone 11 in certified refurbished condition, starting at $460 for the 64GB model. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Typically fetching $699 or more, today’s offer amounts to $239 while beating our previous mention by $20 to mark a new all-time low. You can also save on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as iPhone 11 Pro from $630 and 11 Pro Max models at up to $519 off.

Whether you’re looking for a more affordable way to get yourself or a family member in the iOS 15 action this fall, Apple’s iPhone 11 series handsets arrive with plenty of value for those who can get away without the latest and greatest. Centered around a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display on the iPhone 11, you’re also looking at Face ID and the 12MP dual-camera array that’s all powered by the A13 Bionic chip. A 90-day warranty is included. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s Smart Battery cases for iPhone 11 Pro/Max now down to $52

Amazon now offers the Apple Smart Battery iPhone 11 Pro Case for $52. With 60% in savings, today’s discount delivers the second-best price to date from its usual $129 going rate and comes within a penny of the all-time low. Also available for iPhone 11 Pro Max at $52, down from $129 and matching the Amazon low.

If you’re still rocking an iPhone 11 Pro/Max and don’t plan to upgrade after this year’s new devices arrive next month, bringing Apple’s Smart Battery case into the picture is a great way to extend battery life another year. Delivering up to 50% longer usage, the case is Qi-compatible on top of having a USB-C PD input. Best of all, for iPhoneographers, there’s a dedicated camera shutter button on the side for quickly taking a picture. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Twelve South’s BookBook cases for iPhone, iPad, MacBook from $42

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Twelve South BookBook leather accessories for iPhone, MacBook, iPad, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the iPhone 12 mini Wallet Folio Case at $58. Down from $70, you’re looking at over $11 in savings, with today’s offer coming within $1 of our previous mention and marking the second-best of the year. Covering your iPhone 12 mini in a full-grain leather cover, the Twelve South BookBook case delivers added protection. That’s alongside the convenience of a built-in wallet folio on the front that can magnetically snap to the back of the more rugged case.

