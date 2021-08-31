‘Sticker Doodle’ lets you easily create your own stickers for iMessage and other apps

iMessage has offered stickers since 2016 with the introduction of iOS 10, but there is no easy way to create your own stickers like there is in other messaging apps. However, “Sticker Doodle” is a new app for iPhone and iPad users that is designed to solve just that.

Sticker Doodle is a simple but fun app that allows users to create a variety of stickers for Apple’s messaging app. The best part of the app is that you can choose between creating stickers with drawings or using your photos, and the app helps you do this in the best way possible. “Sticker Doodle is designed to be quick and easy to use so people can get in, create their doodle, and get out,” says the developer.

If you choose to create a drawing sticker, the canvas is based on PencilKit — which is Apple’s own implementation for drawing in apps with your fingers, or even Apple Pencil if you are looking to create some precise artwork. In addition to the tools you find for drawing, you can choose a background color and even the border color for each sticker.

The app also helps you create stickers using photos, which can be from your photo library or directly from your device’s camera. After choosing the photo, users can simply select which part of the image they want to turn into a sticker, and the app does the rest. All stickers created with the app can be edited at any time.

Once you have created a sticker, you can send it to your friends in iMessage using the Doodle Sticker mini app available from Apple’s Messages app. There are also options to export the stickers to Discord and Slack, and all content is synchronized across devices with iCloud.

Sticker Doodle is an app for creating stickers that can then be sent to anyone via iMessage. The app is designed for using a finger first, but also supports Apple Pencil on iPad. People who would like to get more creative can even use an Apple Pencil to draw doodles on their iPad and send them to people via their iPhone thanks to the power of iCloud syncing. What’s more, people can send photos as stickers and turn their doodles into Slack emojis and Discord stickers right from the app.

Another interesting thing about Sticker Doodle is that the app was created by Chad Etzel, a former Apple engineer. Etzel is offering the app for free on the App Store for those who want to create up to five stickers. If you want more stickers, there is a $1.99 in-app purchase to unlock the unlimited pack.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: