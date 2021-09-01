Today at Apple Creative Studios expanding to Chicago and Washington, D.C.

After launching Creative Studios in Los Angeles, Beijing, Bangkok, and London, Today at Apple’s mentorship programming comes to young creatives in Washington and Chicago.

According to a press release published by Apple, starting this month, Today at Apple Creative Studios will bring its career-building programming and creative resources to underrepresented communities in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

These two cities expand on the programs launched earlier this summer, which explores a variety of creative passions across music and radio production, photography, app design, and more.

“We’re so excited to be able to connect young people from underrepresented communities with artists and mentors to guide and inspire them in Washington and Chicago,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “In each city where we’ve launched Today at Apple Creative Studios, our partnerships with incredible community organizations have enabled us to bring creative arts education to those who need it most, and we look forward to bringing Creative Studios to even more cities.”

Led in collaboration with community partners, local nonprofits, and Apple, young creatives in Washington and Chicago will have access to mentorship, hands-on experience, and the industry know-how to dive deep into photography, illustration, and writing.

Today at Apple Creative Studios – D.C. will give aspiring authors and illustrators an opportunity to hone their creative and professional skills while expanding their ability to tell their stories in their own words. The program, which officially begins September 20, aims to diversify the landscape of children’s and youth literature and is presented in collaboration with local nonprofit Shout Mouse Press — a writing workshop and publishing house with a mission to amplify marginalized voices — and students from the Latin American Youth Center.

Today at Apple Creative Studios Chicago is launching on September 18 and will work with youth in Little Village to amplify up-and-coming talents’ unique stories through photography and illustration. In collaboration with community partners Yollocalli Arts Reach, Instituto Justice and Leadership Academy, and Chicago Architecture Biennial, Apple will provide free arts and cultural programming across five weeks to aspiring artists and photographers, offering the tools they need to embark on their creative journey.

To learn more about Creative Studios and the sessions available in your local Apple Store, check this page here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: