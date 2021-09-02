Deals: Save $99 on AirPods Max alongside M1 Mac discounts at up to $149 off

Thursday has arrived, and with it comes a new batch of the best deals headlined by $99 off AirPods Max. That’s on top of a pair of notable M1 Mac discounts, with the latest MacBook Air at $149 off being joined by a low on its Mac mini desktop counterpart. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Max deliver a flagship listening experience

Micro Center now offers Apple’s AirPods Max in several colors for $450. Marking the second-best price to date, today’s offer is good for $99 in savings while coming within $10 of the all-time low and delivering the most notable discount in months. Also available at Woot for $470 with faster Prime shipping, as well.

Delivering a flagship listening experience backed by Apple’s H1 chip, the new AirPods Max arrive with some of the best-in-class active noise cancellation you’ll find on the market. That’s alongside support for Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour playback. A premium build rounds out the equation, pairing an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Back to school savings take $149 off M1 MacBook Air

Amazon now offers the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $850. Saving you $149 from the usual going rate, today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve seen across the board and best outside of student-only offers.

Bringing M1 to a fan-less build that’s perfect for taking on the go or using away from the desk, Apple’s latest MacBook Air delivers all of the performance gains you’d expect. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6, as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review,

Save $99 on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini

Amazon now offers the Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $600. Taking $99 off what you’d typically pay, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low.

Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

