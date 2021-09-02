MarsEdit for macOS launches version 4.5 with WordPress media syncing

Red Sweater today is releasing MarsEdit 4.5 for macOS with the long-awaited WordPress media syncing functionality.

After you refresh your blog in MarsEdit 4.5, all the existing images and files from your blog will be available for re-insertion from the Media Manager’s “Published” tab.

Developer Daniel Jalkit explains that this tab previously included only files that are uploaded from MarsEdit itself. With WordPress updating its API to support downloading a complete list of the published media files, Red Sweater was able to give MarsEdit this big update.

In a blog post, Red Sweater says that non-WordPress blogs will continue to support listing files that were uploaded by MarsEdit, but in the future, the app could receive media syncing to other systems when possible.

In addition to media syncing for WordPress, there are a number of other improvements in 4.5. Here’s the complete list of changes for the release:

WordPress-specific improvements

Existing media items from your blog are now synced and available in the “Published” tab of Media Manager;

Post password can now be set from the MarsEdit document options side panel;

Fix a bug that attempted to publish using invalid author ID after switching target blog;

Can now drag from Media Manager to Featured Image either as new image or reusing existing published image;

Improve accessibility of featured image by setting proper file name based on original file.

General media management improvements

Images from the “On My Mac” tab can now be dragged directly into a post without opening the Upload Utility;

Fix a bug that caused some images dragged from the Media Manager to get long alphanumeric names;

The list of attached files now updates as images are being uploaded;

Fix a bug that prevented some images from being resized correctly on Apple Silicon Macs;

Items can now be dragged with a single click/drag even when the window is not active;

Now showing better thumbnail images for non-image file types.

Miscellaneous fixes

The “Add Category” field now suggests completions from among the list of existing category names;

Support VoiceOver access to menu items that are hidden by default;

Improved reliability of preview template downloading for Micro.blog;

Fix a bug that prevented the date of newly published AtomPub posts from showing correctly;

Rename the “Split Post” functionality to use “Read More Tag” terminology;

Fix a bug in preferences showing the wrong values for Retina-based image size constraints.

You can download MarsEdit on the Mac App Store here. It’s free to download but requires a license so users can take advantage of all the features.

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: