MarsEdit 4 now available with refreshed look, improved WordPress support, much more

MarsEdit 4 initially launched in public beta back in June, and today the Mac blog publishing app is officially available on the Mac App Store. The latest version of MarsEdit for macOS touts a refreshed look, numerous improvements to WordPress publishing, a Safari app extension, and plenty more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

The updated design starts with a shiny new app icon that looks like a modern and more vibrant take on the classic, darker Mars and rocket icon without being as simplistic as the Launchpad icon — I’m a fan. The app itself also has a new coat of paint that extends to the tool bar icons and throughout MarsEdit 4, so it finally fits in with other up-to-date apps.

Enhanced WordPress support means MarsEdit now supports current publishing features on the platform including featured images, post format, and author switching on published content. 9to5Mac runs on WordPress VIP, and each of these improvements in MarsEdit 4 are relevant to my daily writing.

More from MarsEdit 4 below:

Improved Editor A new visual button bar for common editing changes, live image size editing in the Rich Text editor, and a “Typewriter Mode” to keep text centered vertically while writing. Expanded Blog Archiving For most blog services, MarsEdit is now able to download the entire history of published posts and pages, so a backup of all your writing is stored safely on your Mac.

Automatic Preview Template Generation Preview your posts as you write them, just as they’ll appear when published on the web. A baseline template is easily created and can be fine-tuned by hand if desired. Faster, More Robust Preview Filters Preview fillters for Markdown, MultiMarkdown, and Convert Line Breaks are now implemented natively so they run at lightning speed, converting your writing on the fly. Dazzling System Integration MarsEdit Safari App Extension makes it easy to create new posts based on things you read on the web. Support for macOS standard autosave means never worrying about losing your work. If you publish from the Mac and haven’t tried MarsEdit before, version 4.0 is a great place to start if you want to experience offline writing with local copies of your content without the browser involved. MarsEdit 4 also marks the first major new version in seven years, and it’s a free app to try for two weeks before purchasing.

MarsEdit 4 is available on the web and on the Mac App Store for $49.95 after the 14 day free trial (otherwise publishing features are disabled and editing is limited to local content only). MarsEdit 3 customers who purchased from either the web or the Mac App Store on June 1 or later can save 50% and upgrade for $24.95.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: