Mac blog publishing app MarsEdit 4 now available in public beta 

There’s a new version of the MarsEdit blog publishing software out, and Mac users running the current version can try out the public beta for free ahead of its release. MarsEdit 4 is the first major release in more than seven years and brings editor and WordPress-specific enhancements, auto-save and version history, a Safari app extension, and much more.
Sony A6500
From the MarsEdit 4 public beta announcement:
It’s been over 7 years since MarsEdit 3 was released. Typically I would like to maintain a schedule of releasing major upgrades every two to three years. This time, a variety of unexpected challenges led to a longer and longer delay.
The good news? MarsEdit 4 is finally shaping up. I plan to release the update later this year.
[…]
If you decide to install the beta, please join us in the Red Sweater Slack team to discuss the upcoming release. As always, I welcome bug reports and other feedback via email as well.
The MarsEdit 4 public beta isn’t totally free, but you can use the public beta version for free for now if you already own a license for MarsEdit 3. This only applies to licenses purchased over the web, however, as the Mac App Store version cannot offer upgrades.
If you don’t already own a MarsEdit 3 license, you can purchase a license between now and launch for $39.95 to run the public beta then upgrade to MarsEdit 4 without an additional charge.
Here’s MarsEdit 4’s description of top new features and changes:
- Editor Enhancements
- Visual formatting bar – Select common formatting options with the mouse.
- Typewriter Scrolling – View menu option to keep typing vertically centered.
- Multimarkdown support – Enhanced functionality when previewing Markdown content.
- Faster Preview filtering – Code-based Markdown and Convert Line Breaks filters.
- Interactive image sizing – Rich text mode supports direct manipulation of image display size.
- Improved “Split Post” UI – Splitter now presented inline in post content.
- WordPress-specific enhancements
- Faster refresh times.
- Featured Image support.
- Post Format support.
- Per-post Author editing support.
- Improved system integration. Now supports standard autosave and version history for locally saved drafts.
- Expanded post downloads. WordPress and Blogspot blogs can now be configured to download the entire history of posts instead of a recent subset.
- Automated preview templates. Click the “Download Template…” button from the template editor to automatically detect your blog’s theme.
- Safari App Extension. Active the “Send to MarsEdit” extension in Safari to easily create new drafts citing the page you are viewing.
- Application Sandbox. The app is now sandboxed for increased security.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more app news!