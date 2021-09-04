Apple offering free month of SHOWTIME through Apple TV Channels

Apple announced in an email this weekend that it’s giving one free month of SHOWTIME through the Apple TV Channels. New subscribers can enjoy this exclusive deal during Labor Day weekend.

If you want to catch up on SHOWTIME’S Billions, ahead of season 5 is debuting on September 5, Apple is giving one free month of this streaming service.

In its weekly newsletter, Apple’s promotes SHOWTIME through the Apple TV Channels and everything the streaming service has to offer:

“Season 5 of the ruthless Wall Street drama continues September 5 with a fiery new episode. Corey Stoll’s tech hotshot is dead set on taking down Damian Lewuis’hedge-fund shark, rearranging the chess pieces in a high-stakes power struggle. New subscribers can binge all of Billions and dive into everything on SHOWTIME with this offer.”

To try this offer, you must have a US Apple ID and never tried SHOWTIME before. Just click here to redeem the code. This is one of many Apple TV Channels available through the Apple TV app.

SHOWTIME is the home of TV shows such as Back To Life, The Trade, The Good Lord Bird, Twin Peaks, Master of Sex, Homeland, and many more.

After the free trial, the plan auto-renews at $10.99/month until canceled.

