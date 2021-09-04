New video of MagSafe case boxes may confirm ‘iPhone 13’ naming

-
iPhone 13

A leaker that goes by the name “PinkDon” has shared a new video of what appears to be iPhone 13 Pro Max MagSafe cases being packaged for distribution. It was previously unconfirmed whether or not this year’s iPhones would adopt a “12S” or “13” naming scheme.

The video shows tons of black silicone Apple MagSafe case boxes being wrapped in plastic and organized for distribution. No other case colors or materials like leather are seen in the video.

It’s expected that Apple will refresh their MagSafe case collection with new colors with the launch of this year’s iPhones, as they have done in the past.

Keep in mind that these cases could be fake, there are plenty of really well faked MagSafe cases floating around these days. So take this with a grain of salt.

It’s likely that we are only a week or two away from the official iPhone 13 announcement, so it won’t be surprising to see more leaks like this pop up over the next couple of days.

Guides

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is expected to come this fall. Here's what we know about new features, design changes, pricing, and more.

