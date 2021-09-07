Apple seeds tvOS 15 beta 9 for all developers, new HomePod beta

After Apple announced the September event for the iPhone 13 next week, the company is now seeding tvOS 15 beta 9 and HomePod 15 beta 9 to developers.

Today’s build for tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 beta 9 is the same 19J5346a. Apple isn’t revamping either of these systems as we expect the company to release the final version by the end of this month.

As for now, only developers can download both of these operating systems. Until now, Apple doesn’t have a public beta test for HomePod users, as it’s limited to a few developers. Still, anyone can try tvOS 15, which beta 9 should be available soon to everyone enrolled in the Beta Software Program.

tvOS 15 biggest feature, SharePlay, will be delayed until sometime later this year. Here are all the other features expected to launch with tvOS 15:

For All of You: Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch.

Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch. Shared with You: Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app.

Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app. Spatial Audio: Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you.

Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you. Smart AirPods routing: Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods.

Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods. HomeKit camera enhancements: View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV.

View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV. Room-filling stereo sound: Pair two HomePod mini speakers with Apple TV 4K and enjoy rich, balanced sound for everything you watch.

HomePod 15, on the other hand, is expected to launch support to Lossless audio quality as well as Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio.

If you want to learn more about tvOS 15, click here. Did you find anything new in this beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: