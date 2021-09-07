Hulu to raise its subscription plans’ prices starting next month

Hulu announced today it’s raising its prices for both ad-supported and ad-free subscriptions plans starting October 8. This change comes right after ESPN+ and Disney+ also increased the price of their subscriptions as well.

As reported by Deadline, the basic ad-supported version of Hulu will go from $5.99 a month to $6.99, while the ad-free tier rises a dollar to $12.99.

The good news is that these changes won’t affect the Disney bundle or Hulu’s live TV service. This is the first update of Hulu’s pricing since a combo move in early 2019 when the monthly cost of the basic tier dropped from $2 to $5.99.

Deadline says this price increase makes sense since Disney added thousands of Bollywood titles and Hotstar originals to the platform. Not only that, but Hulu is also pushing into original movies as “Vacation Friends” last month turned in the best opening weekend of any Hulu film to date.

The streaming service was the first one to adopt an ad-supported subscription tier in 2007. More recently, NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max also followed the same path with more affordable subscriptions but with ads.

Recently, Hulu started to roll out support for HDR in some of its Originals content. With this change, Apple TV 4K owners can enjoy a bump in image quality.

The streaming service has added support to most but not all of its Originals content that was previously in 4K. With that, some movies and TV shows work in HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

