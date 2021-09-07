Thinka launches the first certified HomeKit controller for Z-Wave

HomeKit
Thinka

Thinka has launched their new Z-Wave Controller Thinka Z-Wave. The new controller is the first Apple HomeKit-certified Z-Wave controller and is designed to add more than 3,300 smart Z-Wave products for HomeKit users.


“90% of all HomeKit accessories are based on WiFi or Bluetooth, which, unlike the Z-wave protocol, are not optimized for home automation. Z-Wave offers a full range of over 3,000 smart home products, so by unlocking Z-Wave for HomeKit, Thinka brings the best of two worlds together”

 – Michael Franken, founder and CEO of Thinka

With the new Z-wave hub, Thinka is bridging the gap between people who want to use Apple’s privacy-focused smart home technology but recognize the benefits of Z-Wave. Z-Wave is the market leader in wireless home automation. Z-Wave doesn’t use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, so it does a much better job at avoiding interference. Z-Wave is also known to have the longest battery life among smart home products as well. The Z-wave protocol has the largest product variety among all smart home technologies.

By connecting Z-Wave to HomeKit, Thinka now gives users access to more than 3,300 smart switches, dimmers, thermostats, doorbells, sprinklers, speakers, fans, curtains, and all kinds of smart sensors from 600 different brands. By using the new bridge, all these products can appear in the Home app with support for Siri and HomeKit automations. The bridge is available in the EU to launch with a US release coming later.

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Siri.

