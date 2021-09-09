Sketchy report suggests Apple is developing its car alone to avoid further delays

The long-rumored Apple Car is still a mystery. Even with lots of back and forth, a sketchy report suggests that Apple will develop its car alone to avoid further delays.

The Apple Car struggles were made worse recently when it was announced that Apple VP and former Tesla exec Doug Field is leaving the company to go to Ford. But, according to Korea’s Mail Economic Daily (via MacRumors), Apple still has “hundreds of vehicle-related engineers,” and it’s currently selecting final parts suppliers for its project.

Local sources say that “Apple has focused on autonomous driving technology for a while,” but due to development challenges, it contacted other manufacturers like Toyota, BMW, Hyundai, and Nissan. Now, the company is restoring its hardware research department to develop the Apple Car on its own.

In August, Korea Times reported that Apple was in talks to develop its electric car with a Korean partner as the company wouldn’t be able to complete its EV business plan without partnerships with the country’s vendor.

“Apple officials have been in Korea for business talks with its Korean partners in the semiconductor and display sectors. As seen in Apple’s smartphone business, the company is seeking business partners in Korea for its EV business,” a senior industry executive directly involved with the issue told the Korea Times. “Without partnerships with Korean vendors, Apple won’t be able to complete its EV business plan. As far as I know, Apple has talked with LG, SK and Hanwha, but the talks are still in the early stages.”

As for now, it’s still unclear what Apple plans to create with its Apple Car project, whether it’s a car for retail sales, a ride-sharing car, or even just a technology for other vehicles. Its launch is also unclear, with reports saying it could be unveiled any time in this decade.

Read our full roundup about the Apple Car here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: