Verizon and the NFL team up to bring 5G UWB to 25 stadiums and more

Verizon and the NFL have announced a deal that extends their long-running partnership for 10 more years. The move will bring Verizon’s high-speed 5G ultra wideband coverage to 25 stadiums this season, power its 5G Multi-View, “Next Gen Stats,” and look to enhance the experience for fans, coaches, players, staff, and more. And along with the announcement, the carrier and the NFL are giving away tickets to the next 10 years of Super Bowl games.

Verizon announced the news in a press release this morning. Expanding from 13 stadiums since 2019, Verizon’s 5G UWB service will be available in “parts of 25 NFL stadiums” for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Verizon and the NFL today announced a 10-year partnership that will utilize 5G to support innovation and technology adoption throughout the league. The partnership builds on the more than 10-year relationship between the NFL and Verizon that paved the way for the installation of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of 25 NFL stadiums. Over the next decade, Verizon and the NFL will utilize 5G to unlock advancements that could have the ability to impact management, scouting, training, health and safety and game day operations.

Verizon highlighted more about the features and benefits the 5G UWB coverage will offer:

Together, Verizon and the NFL are transforming how people watch sports at the stadium. In 2019 Verizon deployed 5G Ultra Wideband in parts of 13 stadiums to coincide with the NFL regular season Kickoff. Over the last two years, Verizon has expanded 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity within those venues and surrounding areas, and has partnered with the NFL on in-stadium fan experiences like Verizon 5G Multi-View, which enables fans to view up to seven simultaneous camera angles and AR overlays of the NFL’s Next Gen Stats on select 5G-enabled phones. Verizon 5G Multi-View will continue to be available during the 2021 season in select NFL Club phone apps for fans in-stadium on gameday. Today, 5G Ultra Wideband is live in select parts of 25 NFL stadiums and more than 60 sports and entertainment venues across the country.

For more details, you can check out all of Verizon’s 5G coverage map, latest offers, and more.

And for the giveaway, the carrier and the NFL are going to pick one winner to get two tickets to the next 10 Super Bowls. The contest starts today and runs through September 16, 2021. Read all the fine print here, but this is how the giveaway works:

HOW TO ENTER: During the Contest Period, the Verizon Twitter account, select influencers, select NFL teams and players will post about the Contest (“Twitter Post”) prompting entrants to tweet or reply @Verizon including hashtags: #Verizon5GSuperfan and #Contest. It may include a prompt to submit photos, videos, responses, etc. You may enter on your web enabled mobile device using the Twitter application or on Twitter.com (“Site”) by, tweeting or replying to the Twitter Post (the “Submission”) to receive one (1) entry (“Entry”). Once you have submitted your reply tweet to @Verizon and included hashtags: #Verizon5GSuperfan and #Contest, you will receive one (1) Entry into the Contest. Limit one (1) Entry per person per day. You must have a non-private Twitter account to enter the Contest and receive Direct Messages. If you do not have a Twitter account, you may create one for free, visit www.Twitter.com. Your Entry must comply with Twitter Terms of Use (https://twitter.com/tos?lang=en). The person uploading the Entry will be deemed the entrant (“Entrant”) and to whom the prize will be awarded if determined a Winner. All Entries must be received by 2:59 AM ET on September 14, 2021 to be included in the random drawing. Duplicate or multiple Entries from the same person/email address are not permitted and will be automatically eliminated. By participating, Entrant understands that Entry, in its entirety or any portion thereof, may (in Sponsor’s sole discretion) be posted on the Sponsor’s websites and/or used in other Sponsor-selected media, and may be posted on other non-affiliated websites.

