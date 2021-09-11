Apple warns that vibrations by motorcycles might impact iPhone cameras

Apple published a new support page about how exposure to vibrations, like those generated by high-powered motorcycle engines, might impact iPhone cameras. Apple explains that some features like optical image stabilization (OIS) and closed-loop autofocus can be affected for “long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibration within certain frequency ranges.”

As spotted by MacRumors, the support page says that “exposing your iPhone to high amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges, specifically, those generated by high-power motorcycle engines can degrade the performance of the camera system.”

The company says that it may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos.”

“High-power or high-volume motorcycle engines generate intense high-amplitude vibrations, which are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. It is not recommended to attach your iPhone to motorcycles with high-power or high-volume engines due to the amplitude of the vibration in certain frequency ranges that they generate.“

On the other hand, Apple explains that attaching the iPhone to vehicles with small-volume or electric engines, such as mopeds and scooters, may lead to “comparatively lower-amplitude vibrations,” but the company recommends a vibration dampening mount to lessen the risk of damage to your iPhone and its OIS and AF system.

Apple also recommends avoiding regular use for prolonged periods to further lessen the risk of damage. It’s important to notice that basically any iPhone around could be affected by this as OIS is available on iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and later and closed-loop AF is available on iPhone XS and later.

Whether Apple decided to address this issue now, as we are a few days away from the iPhone 13 announcement, is still unclear.

Did you ever need to repair your iPhone camera for this matter? Did you ever experience any problems with OIS or the AF system? Tells us in the comment section below.

