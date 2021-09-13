Apple continues expanding California self-driving test fleet as it adds more drivers

After cutting its California self-driving test fleet to 54 in May, Apple has been expanding the number of drivers as months go by. Now, the company has over 114 drivers.

As spotted by macReports, Apple has been consistently expanding its California self-driving test fleet as it reached up to 154 drivers in October of 2020. Though, the number of self-driving vehicles available is the same since August: 69.

According to the California DMV, Apple has yet to apply for a driverless permit, as there are several manufacturers who have driverless permits for their fleets.

Not only that, since the last report, Apple has had two more collision counts with its autonomous vehicles, and it now counts five collisions.

Although Apple keeps working on its self-driving technology, it’s still unclear when it will become publicly announced as the Apple Car. Recently, the company announced that its VP Doug Field was stepping down from the Apple Car project for a new gig at Ford and that Apple’s Kevin Lynch was taking over the Project Titan.

Rumors about the Apple Car also maintain the mystery as a sketchy report suggested that Apple is now developing its car alone to avoid further delays.

In this report, Mail Economic Daily said that Apple has “hundred of vehicle-related engineers,” and it’s selecting final parts suppliers for its project.

In August, Korea Times reported that Apple was in talks to develop its electric car with a Korean partner, as the company wouldn’t be able to complete its EV business plan without partnerships with the country’s vendor.

As for now, it’s still unclear what Apple plans to create with its Apple Car project, whether it’s a car for retail sales, a ride-sharing car, or even just a technology for other vehicles. Its launch is also unclear, with reports saying it could be unveiled any time in this decade.

Read our full roundup about the Apple Car here.

