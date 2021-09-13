Deals: iPhone 12 Pro Max $299 off, AirPods Pro hit $180, Anker MagSafe gear from $15, more

It’s Apple event week, and all of the best deals have arrived, including a $299 discount on iPhone 12 Pro Max. That’s alongside the best price of the year on AirPods Pro at $180 and these exclusive Anker MagSafe charger deals from $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12 Pro Max sees $299 pre-paid discount ahead of Tuesday’s event

While all eyes are on what Apple will announce come its event on Tuesday, Boost Mobile is now offering the best iPhone 12 series discounts we’ve seen to date for those who aren’t planning on upgrading to the new devices. Right now, you can score a pre-paid iPhone 12 Pro Max starting at $800 for the 128GB model in your choice of four colors. Down from its usual $1,099 price tag, this is still one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and amounts to a new all-time low at $299 off.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s current handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to previous-generation models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

AirPods Pro return to best price of the year at $180

Amazon currently offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $180. Delivering the lowest price of the year, you’re looking at 28% in savings from the usual $249 price tag and certainly a notable chance to get in on the AirPods Pro features for far less than retail. This also matches our previous mention from Labor Day.

Arguably the most compelling aspect of AirPods Pro is the active noise cancellation, which pairs with one of the best transparency modes on the market to deliver an enticing listening experience. That’s alongside newer additions like Spatial Audio and support for Dolby Atmos that launched earlier this summer on top of other new lossless streaming features and, not to mention, some other perks like Hey Siri support, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker’s PowerWave MagSafe chargers see exclusive discounts

It’s Apple event week, and to celebrate, the folks at Anker are partnering with 9to5 to offer our readers a series of exclusive discounts on its lineup of PowerWave MagSafe chargers. A particular standout amongst its selection of MagSafe accessories would have to be the new Anker PowerWave Car Mount at $27. Down from the usual $37 going rate, this is marking the second-best price to date and is still one of the first notable markdowns since launching earlier this summer.

As one of the latest additions to the lineup, the new Anker PowerWave Magnetic Car Mount delivers much of the expected MagSafe features in an on-the-road-ready package. Clicking into your car’s air vents, it’ll keep your iPhone 12 or new iPhone 13 series handset in place for keeping an eye on navigation and the like, though there isn’t any passthrough charging. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, and then check out the other exclusive deals right here.

