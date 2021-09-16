Apple launches all-new App Store marketing tools for developers

Apple today has announced a handful of new marketing tools for App Store developers looking to promote their applications. The launch of the new marketing tools comes ahead of the release of iOS 15 and watchOS 8 on Monday.

In a post on its Developer website today, Apple explained that the new marketing tools make it easy for developers to create assets such as banners and images to promote their applications. In just a few clicks, developers can build custom assets, including app icons, a QR code, or an App Store badge.

Apple says:

You can now easily create custom marketing assets — such as banners and images — to promote your apps on social media and more. Simply select your app, choose a template, customize your design, and add preset messages in multiple languages. Your assets will be available instantly in all the right sizes, making sharing easier than ever. You can also continue to use these App Store marketing tools to create short links or embeddable code that lead to your App Store product page and display your app icon, a QR code, or an App Store badge.

Apple says the new marketing tools can help developers stand out on social, as well as promote special offers and more.

Promote it like a pro: Get eyes on your app with posts that can’t be ignored. Whether you have a new app, an update, an offer, or a subscription, we’ve got you covered.

Get eyes on your app with posts that can’t be ignored. Whether you have a new app, an update, an offer, or a subscription, we’ve got you covered. Stand out on social: You built the app, now let’s build a loyal following. This tool makes it easy to create custom messaging that can be shared across your social channels.

You built the app, now let’s build a loyal following. This tool makes it easy to create custom messaging that can be shared across your social channels. Your app, your style: Create a post as unique as your app. Choose a promotion, select a background, and pick your sizes. It’s as simple as that.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 will all be released to the public on Monday. This is a busy time of year developers, and many will be pushing major updates to their applications in conjunction with Apple’s operating system releases. These new marketing tools should make it significantly easier for developers to promote their app updates this fall.

You can view the new marketing tools on Apple’s Developer website starting today.

