Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 13 preorders

The Apple Store is currently down ahead of preorders for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Customers can start preordering their new phones beginning at 5 AM Pacific Time, or about six hours from now.

The iPhone 13 lineup comes in the same screen size configurations as the iPhone 12, and starting prices are unchanged too. However, Apple has doubled based storage to 128 GB on the cheapest iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini models.

Notable new features include upgraded cameras for better quality photos, Cinematic Mode videos with simulated focus pulling, faster GPU performance as part of the A15 chip, and substantially longer battery life. The Pro phones now boast a 3x zoom lens, and a 120Hz high-refresh rate display enabling super smooth scrolling and animations.

Apple announced the iPhone 13 lineup at its media event on Tuesday. It also announced a spec-bumped $329 iPad, and a radically redesigned iPad mini. Those devices went up for order immediately following the event.

Apple also announced the Apple Watch Series 7 this week, featuring a tweaked industrial design with even larger displays, thanks to reduced bezels. Apple did not announce a firm release date for Series 7 so we don’t know yet when that will be available to buy. The company vaguely said it would be available ‘later this fall’.

