Apple releases trailer for sci-fi movie ‘Finch’ starring Tom Hanks

- Sep. 20th 2021 6:09 am PT

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for its upcoming original feature film ‘Finch’, starring Tom Hanks. Hanks plays the eponymous ‘Finch’, the last man alive in a post-apocalyptic world, with only a dog for company.

Fearing he will soon die, Finch builds a robot to look after the dog rather than leave it on its own. The trio embarks to find a safer place to live. Watch the trailer below …

‘Finch’ was originally titled ‘BIOS’ and was intended to be released theatrically by Universal last year. However, the pandemic disruption to cinemas saw BIOS pulled from the schedule. After several delays, it was sold to Apple earlier this year to become an original streaming title instead.

Apple renamed the movie ‘Finch’. It will debut on the streaming service on November 5.

Last year, Apple TV+ saw a lot of success with the acquisition of another Hanks film that was originally destined for a cinema run; the war movie Greyhound. Before Ted Lasso took over, Greyhound is believed to have been Apple’s most popular title, residing at the top of the TV App’s Trending charts for many months.

Apple will likely be hoping for a repeat audience with Finch, as well as some potential Oscars nominations. Other original films from Apple TV+ coming this fall include Swan Song, another sci-fi adventure, and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

