Apple stops signing iOS 14.7.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 14.8 and iOS 15

On the same day that Apple released iOS 15 to all users, the company stopped signing iOS 14.7.1. That means users who have updated their devices or iOS 14.8 or even iOS 15 can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.7.1.

iOS 14.7.1 was released on July 26 with a fix for a bug affecting the integration between the iPhone and Apple Watch. According to Apple, the update fixed an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID were unable to unlock a paired Apple Watch.

iOS 14.8 was released on September 13 with a major security update that fixed a zero-day vulnerability that bypassed Apple’s BlastDoor security system.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones. Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 14.8 or even the recently released iOS 15, unfortunately, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 14.7.1.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: