Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple adds support for storing COVID-19 vaccination cards in Wallet with iOS 15.1
- iOS 15.1 beta 1 re-enables SharePlay feature following delay
- Apple releases iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 beta 1 to developers
- Apple offers 6-months free Apple Music trials to AirPods and Beats owners
- Apple says it will update iPhone 13 with option to disable automatic macro photography switching
- iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro reviews: Major battery life improvements steal the show
