Poll: What’s your favorite feature of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15?

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 were finally released to the public this week, three months after WWDC 2021. The new version of Apple’s mobile operating system comes with multiple new features, such as redesigned notifications, Focus mode, Live Text, Safari extensions, and more. Now we want to know: What’s your favorite feature of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15?

iOS 15 is certainly not a huge update like iOS 14 was, but it does bring interesting and long-awaited features to users.

What’s new in iOS 15?

One of the most notable changes in iOS 15 is the notification system, which has been redesigned and now has a scheduled summary for those alerts that are not that important. There’s also Focus mode, which lets users create different profiles to get notifications from only specific people or apps in some situations.

FaceTime now features public links, which can be accessed by Android or Windows users for the first time. And when you’re on a call from an iPhone or iPad, you can enable Portrait mode and even Spatial Audio. iMessage has also been updated with a new feature called “Shared with You,” which detects links to songs, podcasts, and others to suggest them in their respective apps.

Apple Maps now has a completely new 3D experience in some cities, and navigation when driving or on public transportation has been improved. With Live Text, users can not only copy text from a photo but also translate it or interact with it when it’s an address or phone number.

There’s also the controversial new Safari design, which unifies the tab and address bar in a new position at the bottom of the screen. Apple has improved Spotlight with web results and the Photos app – which, by the way, has new Interactive Memories.

Additionally, iCloud+ brings added protection for users to browse websites without being tracked, the Weather app has been redesigned with more data, and Find My now works when the iPhone is completely turned off (check out the list of supported iPhone models here).

Delayed features

Unfortunately, some of the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 features introduced at WWDC 2021 have been delayed, such as SharePlay, Universal Control, ID Cards, and better support for AirPods in the Find My app.

You can learn more about which iOS 15 features have been delayed by checking our article about it.

What’s your favorite feature?

What’s your favorite feature of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15? What have you been enjoying most about these updates? Let us know in the poll and also in the comments section below.

Please note that the poll only has features that are currently available with the official release of iOS 15.0.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: