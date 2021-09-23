Twitter brings Tips feature to all users, adds support for crypto tips

In May, Twitter started rolling out its Tip Jar feature for some users. With this option, creators were able to easily receive money from their followers. Now, it’s broadly available for all iOS users — and there’s even support for crypto.

“People already drop links to their payment profiles in their bios and in their Tweets. Tips makes this easier to do, offering one fixed spot, right on your profile,” Twitter explains. The company says it’s possible to link to your Cash App, Patreon, Venmo, and other platforms where people can support you.

According to a blog post, this feature is first rolling out to people on iOS, and it will bring Tips to people on Android over the coming weeks.

To tip people, you need to go to their profiles and tap on a new icon next to the Follow button. There, you can select which platform you want to send money to. The services available so far are:

Bandcamp

Cash App

Chipper

Patreon

Razorpay

Wealthsimple Cash

Venmo

Twitter is also adding GoFundMe and PicPay, a Brazilian mobile payments platform, as new Tips services. Once you tap the app you want to use, you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected service to send funds. Twitter takes no cut, it says.

In addition to the apps currently enabled through Tips, people can tip with Bitcoin using Strike – a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that allows people to send and receive Bitcoin. Strike offers instant and free payments globally.

Strike is available to people in El Salvador and the U.S. (excluding Hawaii and New York). People in the eligible markets will have to sign up for a Strike account and add their Strike username to receive Bitcoin tips over the Lightning Network. You can use any Bitcoin Lightning wallet to send tips to someone’s Strike account.

Is Tips already available to you? Are you planning to use or tip someone? Tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: