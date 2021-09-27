Spotify battery drain complaints; company says it is investigating

Complaints about very high Spotify battery drain on iOS 15 and iOS 14.8 have been acknowledged by the company, which it says it is investigating …

There have been a flurry of Reddit posts and tweets about the problem.

“Seemingly out of nowhere, Spotify has started to drain my battery severely the past few days. A workout that used to consume 10-15% of my battery now takes 40-60% and my battery gets hot whenever the app is open.” “Spotify draining iPhone 12 Pro at an absurd rate. This just started today it seems. iOS 15 […] For example, 30% usage of my total battery and Spotify has been used maybe 1/4 total time that of texts, Facebook, etc.” “I’m still on 14.8 and having the same issue […] Doing a reinstall or “clean reinstall” does not help. Turning off background app refresh doesn’t work. Logging out doesn’t work. Nothing Spotify suggests works because it appears to be a bug. I had to delete Spotify today and I’m doing a free trial of Apple Music. I can’t afford to have this app destroy my battery.” “I used to get through my 8 hour day at work listening to Spotify and still have 50-60 percent battery. Now my phone dies about 4 hours in.” “iOS 15 iPhone 12 Mini (new, 100% battery capacity). Phone getting extremely hot, plus 1% battery drain per minute caused by Spotify app use only. Tried all recommended actions; none worked. Issue started last week.” “@Spotify in the past few days the iOS app has been draining my iPhone battery incredibly fast.”

Spotify has acknowledged the reports and says it will report back on its findings.

Thanks for your reports about battery drainage while updating from iOS 14.8 to .15 on both firmware versions during the past days. We’ve passed your info on to the relevant team and we can confirm they are currently looking into it. Aside from trying restarting and/or a clean reinstall of the app, it’d be great if you’d give disabling Background App Refresh a shot: this could be found under Settings -> General -> Background App Refresh. Thanks! We’ll keep you posted and let you know as soon as we have any updates on this.

Are you experiencing the issue? Please let us know in the comments.

Photo: Imtiyaz Ali/Unsplash

