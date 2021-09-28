Apple schedules Q4 2021 earnings release and call for October 28

Apple announced on Tuesday that it will release its earnings report for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 on October 28. As usual, the company will release its Q4 2021 earnings report then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more detail.

Last quarter, Apple reported $81.43 billion in revenue, up 36 percent year over year, and a profit of $21.74 billion. Due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Apple has not been providing guidance for its future earning results.

Back in July, Apple CFO Luca Maestri noted that the company had registered records in all geographic segments, with double-digit growth in every product category.

“Our record June quarter operating performance included new revenue records in each of our geographic segments, double-digit growth in each of our product categories, and a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We generated $21 billion of operating cash flow, returned nearly $29 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, and continued to make significant investments across our business to support our long-term growth plans.”

The call will be held at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that. The call will include a question and answer section with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

As is the case every quarter, Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own coverage right here at 9to5Mac as well.

