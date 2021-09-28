Apple updates Keynote, Pages, and Numbers with new live video and screen view features, more

Apple is updating today its iWork suite of applications to version 11.2. The latest updates to Keynote, Pages, and Numbers bring notable new features including deeper iPhone and iPad camera integration and more.

One week after Apple launched iOS 15 to the public, yet with no sign of the release date of macOS Monterey, the company just updated Keynote and Numbers. Here’s what’s new with them:

Keynote 11.2 for iPhone and macOS:

Live video makes presentations even more engaging by letting you use the camera in your iPhone or iPad to show yourself on your slidesin a window or full screen

Multi-presenter slideshows allow participants to take turns controlling a shared presentation from their own device

New slideshow controls provide easy access to the slide navigator, keyboard shortcuts, live video sources or multi-presenter controls while presenting

Radar charts help you visually compare multiple variables at once to easily show similarities and differences in your data

Drag and drop to copy text, images and other items between apps on iPhone with iOS 15

Flexible collaboration allows participants to add others to a shared presentation with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Instant translation lets you translate selected text in up to 11 languages and add the translation to your presentation with a tap on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Audio graph makes charts accessible to people with vision impairments by playing an audio tone that changes pitch to represent different vallues. Requires iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Pages 11.2 for iPhone and macOS

Screen View on iPhone automatically displays text, images, and other elements in a continuous flow optimized to fit your screen so documents are even easier to read and edit

Improved book publishing with 2-page spreads, optimized images, and more flexible versioning

Quick Format bar on iPhone lets you quickly change paragraph styles, text formatting, alignment, list styles, and more

Drag and drop to copy text, images, and other items between apps on iPhone with iOS 15

Instant translation lets you translate selected text in up to 11 languages and add the translation to your document with a tap on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Flexible collaboration allows participants to add others to a shared document with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15;

Radar charts help you visually compare multiple variables at once to easily show similarities and differences in your data

Audio graph makes chart accessible to people with vision impairments by playing an audio tone that changes pitch to represent different values in iOS 15

Numbers 11.2 for iPhone and macOS

Pivot tables provide a powerful and flexible way to view and analyze data Create beautifully formatted pivot tables in just a vew clicks Quickly summarize, group, and rearrange data to explore patterns and trends Instantly show data by sum, average, and count or display percentage and running total values Add pivot charts to see your data in different ways Import and export Excel spreadsheets with pivot tables

Radar charts help visually compare multiple variables at once to easily show similarities and differences in your data

Enhanced quick filters help you easily select values to shor or hide and improved filters find duplicate entries and unique values in your data

Flexible collaboration allows participant to add others to a shared spreadsheet. Requires macoS Monterey;

Instant translation lets you translate selected text in up to 11 languages and add the translation to your spreadsheet with a click. Also requires macoS Monterey

Create new spreadsheets from the app icon in the Dock

Since Apple started rolling out this update now, it might take a while to appear on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. If you want to learn more about everything new with the iWork suite with version 11, find our full coverage here.

